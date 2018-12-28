Flames Assign Alan Quine to Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have assigned forward Alan Quine to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Quine, a native of Belleville, Ontario has six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 15 games for the Stockton Heat this season along with three goals and one assists for four points in nine games for the Flames. The 25-year-old is in his sixth pro season and was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has 84 NHL games played with the Islanders picking up six goals and 16 assists for 22 points.

ALAN QUINE - FORWARD

BORN: Belleville, ONT DATE: February 25, 1993

HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 203 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: NYI - 6th round (166th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft

