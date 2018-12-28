Checkers Stumble in Return from Holidays

LAVAL, QC- The Checkers stumbled early on in their return from the holiday break, ultimately falling to the Laval Rocket 4-2.

The home side came out firing in Charlotte's first visit to Quebec this season, launching 10 shots on goal and building a substantial 3-0 advantage through one period of play. The Checkers looked to replicate the come-from-behind magic they've pulled off at times this season, with glove-side snipes from Greg McKegg and Dennis Robertson in the middle frame narrowing the lead to just one heading into the third.

But despite a strong push down the stretch the Checkers couldn't solve rookie netminder Connor LaCouvee, and a well-timed stretch pass by the Rocket led to a breakaway tally for Hunter Shinkaruk to put the final nail in the coffin.

The physical contest saw three fights in the first 23 minutes of play, with Zack Stortini, Patrick Brown and Steven Lorentz all dropping the gloves - the latter of whom was also assessed a 10-minute misconduct for instigating.

Notes

After six straight wins tonight was Charlotte's first ever loss to Laval ... Steven Lorentz dropped the gloves for his first AHL fight tonight ... Aleksi Saarela's team-best eight-game point streak was snapped tonight ... The Checkers have now recorded a multi-goal period in three of their last four games ... Tonight was the fifth straight game the Checkers have failed to score in the first period and the seventh time in their last eight ... Josiah Didier and Spencer Smallman missed the game due to injury ... Zach Nastasiuk and Derek Sheppard served as healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers and Rocket will square off once again tomorrow afternoon for a 3 p.m. puck drop.

