Kings Assign Daniel Brickley to Ontario
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned defenseman Daniel Brickley to Ontario.
The 23-year-old Brickley (born March 30, 1995) is a 6-3, 203-pound native of Sandy, Utah who has appeared in four games this season with the Kings, posting one point (0-1-1). He played in 21 games earlier this season with Ontario, recording five points (2-3-5) and 12 penalty minutes.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
