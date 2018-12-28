Kings Assign Daniel Brickley to Ontario

LOS ANGELES, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned defenseman Daniel Brickley to Ontario.

The 23-year-old Brickley (born March 30, 1995) is a 6-3, 203-pound native of Sandy, Utah who has appeared in four games this season with the Kings, posting one point (0-1-1). He played in 21 games earlier this season with Ontario, recording five points (2-3-5) and 12 penalty minutes.

