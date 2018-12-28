Marlies Visit Rochester Americans

The Marlies and Americans meet for the second time this season tonight at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester. The North Division leading Americans (19-10-2-0) have won six of their previous 10 games and are fresh off a 4-0 win over Cleveland. The Marlies (14-12-3-2) have won five of their last 10 and will look to get back in the win column following a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Belleville Senators.

In their previous match-up this season the Americans edged the Marlies 5-4 in a close fought battle that required a shootout decision. To see success, a key area in tonight's game for the Marlies will be converting on power play opportunities. The Marlies have gone eight for 26 on the power play in their last six games and will need to get back to taking advantage in special teams situations.

The Marlies are still without defencemen Timothy Liljegren (ankle), Andreas Borgman (concussion), and Rasmus Sandin (World Juniors), as well as leading goal scorer Trevor Moore, who has been recalled to the Toronto Maple Leafs on an emergency basis.

Players to watch: Chris Mueller sits fifth in the league in points amongst active skaters and continues to lead the Marlies with 31 points in 29 games. Morgan Klimchuk returns to the lineup tonight following a three-game suspension, and defenceman Calle Rosen returns for the first time since leaving the game on December 19th.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM and fans can catch all the action on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

14-12-3-2 Overall Record 19-10-2-0

0-0-0-1 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

110 Goals For 100

114 Goals Against 92

21.7% Power Play Percentage 20.2%

76.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 78.4%

T. Moore (17) Leading Goal Scorer Z. Redmond (14)

C. Mueller (31) Leading Points Scorer C. Smith (27)

E. McAdam (7) Wins Leader S. Wedgewood (10)

