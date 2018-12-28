American Hockey League Announces Suspension

December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack forward Cole Schneider has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Bridgeport on Dec. 27.

Schneider was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Hartford's game Saturday (Dec. 29) vs. Bridgeport.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.