Minnesota Wild Assigns Forward Joel Eriksson Ek to Iowa

December 28, 2018





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned forward Joel Eriksson Ek (JUHL AIR-ihk-suhn EHK) to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 21, has tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 27 games with Minnesota this season, averaging 12:51 in TOI/game and ranks fourth on the team with 52 hits. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden, has recorded 27 points (10g, 17a), 32 penalty minutes (PIM) and 209 hits in 117 career NHL games with the Wild. Eriksson Ek has recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in nine career AHL games.

Eriksson Ek was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Iowa continues its five-game homestand with a Saturday night contest against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

