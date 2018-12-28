Eagles Recall Herbert from Utah, Anderson Reassigned to Grizzlies

December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Caleb Herbert has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while defenseman Josh Anderson has been reassigned to Utah.

Herbert currently leads the ECHL with 38 points in 26 games and ranks second in the league with 19 goals. The 5-foot-11, 185 pound forward was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals and has registered 27 points in 105 AHL games with Colorado, Utica, San Jose, Hartford, Texas and Hershey.

The Eagles return to action on Sunday, December 30th when they travel to Winnipeg, Manitoba to take on the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place at 1:00pm MT.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.