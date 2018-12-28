Eagles Recall Herbert from Utah, Anderson Reassigned to Grizzlies
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Caleb Herbert has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while defenseman Josh Anderson has been reassigned to Utah.
Herbert currently leads the ECHL with 38 points in 26 games and ranks second in the league with 19 goals. The 5-foot-11, 185 pound forward was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals and has registered 27 points in 105 AHL games with Colorado, Utica, San Jose, Hartford, Texas and Hershey.
The Eagles return to action on Sunday, December 30th when they travel to Winnipeg, Manitoba to take on the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place at 1:00pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018
- Dallas Recalls Roope Hintz, Texas Loans Brady Norrish to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Marlies Visit Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Boyle - San Diego Gulls
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Eric Levine to Professional Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Kings Assign Daniel Brickley to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Eagles Recall Herbert from Utah, Anderson Reassigned to Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Flames Assign Alan Quine to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Assign Lias Andersson to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Stockton Opens Two-Game Set at Tucson Friday - Stockton Heat
- Zach Sanford Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Trevor Murphy from Arizona - San Diego Gulls
- Sound Tigers Begin Six-Game Road Trip this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Forward Joel Eriksson Ek to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Kevin Spinozzi Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Stay Hot at Home as Newcomer McParland Chips in - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Road Trip Ends with 4-3 Loss to San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Gleason Powers Stars Past Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- McCarron Scores Twice in 6-4 Loss to Senators - Laval Rocket
- Stars Earn Fifth Straight Home Win in 5-2 Victory - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Eagles Recall Herbert from Utah, Anderson Reassigned to Grizzlies
- San Jose Scores Three Unanswered to Defeat Eagles, 3-1
- Defenseman Graves Earns First NHL Call-Up
- Colorado Rallies for 3-2 Shootout Victory over Bakersfield
- Francouz, Greer and Dries to Avalanche, Cannata Recalled to Eagles