Dallas Recalls Roope Hintz, Texas Loans Brady Norrish to Idaho

December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled center Roope Hintz from the Texas Stars. In a separate move, the Texas Stars have returned defenseman Brady Norrish to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Hintz, 22, is currently tied for fifth on Texas with eight goals so far this season, while he's recorded 19 points (8-11=19) in 17 AHL games in 2018-19. The center is also tied for third on the squad with two game-winning goals this season. Hintz has appeared in 14 NHL games with Dallas this season and has registered three points (2-1=3).

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Tampere, Finland was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Norrish, 25, has played 13 games with the Texas Stars and posted five points (1-4=5) from the blue line. Norrish earned the call up from Idaho after playing ECHL 13 games to start the season. The blue liner earned 11 points (4-7=11) and was tied for second in scoring on the Steelheads roster at the time of his call up. The Strongfield, Saskatchewan native played four seasons at RIT before turning pro, earning 55 points (11-44=55) in 100 NCAA games.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and face the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.