McCarron Scores Twice in 6-4 Loss to Senators

BELLEVILLE - Michael McCarron scored twice and both Cale Fleury and Jake Evans put up two points each in the Laval Rocket's 6-4 loss to the Belleville Senators at the CAA arena on Friday night, in the game that served as the first of Laval's three games in three days.

The scoring went back and forth in the first period with a total of five goals finding the back of the net. Tobias Lindberg opened the scoring for the Senators about seven minutes into the period, but McCarron tipped Xavier Ouellet's shot behind Belleville's Filip Gustavsson while on the powerplay three minutes later to make it 1-1. The pattern of exchanging quick goals repeated itself again when Joseph LaBate sent his third of the year behind Étienne Marcoux at 11:28 and Alexandre Grenier went on to one-time Daniel Audette's pass in the net two minutes later for Laval's second powerplay goal of the period, making it 2-2. Belleville got the fifth goal of the period in the final minute to make it 3-2 after twenty minutes of play.

Cale Fleury netted the only goal of the second period in the final minute of play by slapping his third of the season from the point and sending it behind Gustavsson, which made it 3-3 heading into the third period. Jack Rodewald scored twice in the final frame to put his team up 5-3, with one of his two goals coming from a mid-period penalty shot. The Rocket brought themselves back to within one with Marcoux on the bench for the extra attacker as McCarron was able to tip Alex Belzile's shot in the net with a little over a minute left, but an empty-netter locked in the final score of 6-4 in favour of the Senators.

"The more the game went on, the better we were," said Joël Bouchard after the game. "We had good chances to score and we scored some nice goals. The guys never gave up."

Goalscorers:

LAV: McCarron (Ouellet, Evans) | Grenier (Audette, Alain) | Fleury (Lamarche, Evans) | McCarron (Belzile, Fleury)

BEL: Lindberg (Percy, Englund) | LaBate (Gagne, Englund) | McCormick (Brown, Rodewald) | Rodewald (McCormick) | Rodewald (PS)|Batherson (Balcers)

Goaltenders: LAV: Marcoux (28/33) | BEL: Gustavsson (23/27)

Rocket Power play: 2/4 |Rocket Penalty Kill: 2/2

Three Stars: 1. Jack Rodewald - BEL | 2. Michael McCarron- LAV | 3. Max McCormick- BEL

