Lyon Leads Phantoms over P-Bruins 3-1

December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Allentown, PA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday night 3-1 in their first game back from the holiday break. The P-Bruins got their lone goal from Joona Koppanen while Dan Vladar made his 15th start of the season in net.

After killing off a Providence power play, Lehigh Valley opened the scoring 6:30 into the first period. Philippe Myers exited the penalty box and immediately pressured a P-Bruins player by the benches. Connor Bunnaman grabbed the loose puck in the neutral zone and started a 2-on-1 break up ice with Mark Friedman. The duo played give-and-go with Friedman scoring his second goal of the season to send the Phantoms to the intermission up 1-0.

Much as they did in the first period, Providence peppered Lehigh Valley goalie Alex Lyon with shots, but despite some looks in close the team could not finish on any of their opportunities. This included three power plays in the opening 40 minutes, but Lyon and the Phantom's top penalty kill stuffed any and all attempts. Vladar saw some quality shots near the end of the period and made some good reaction saves to keep it a 1-0 Phantoms lead after two periods.

Lehigh Valley gained some breathing room 3:16 into the final frame, as Nicolas Aube-Kubel took a feed from T.J. Brennan and blasted a one-timer by Vladar to make it 2-0. The P-Bruins continued to get chances on Lyon, but their lone goal of the night did not come until just 7:38 was left on the clock. Karson Kuhlman tried to dump the puck into the offensive zone from the red line, and his shot hit off a defender and went right to Koppanen in the slot. With room to shoot, Koppanen fired a wrister through Lyon for his first goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. Providence had a power play and pulled their goalie late in an attempt to tie things up, but an empty net goal from Myers sealed a 3-1 Phantoms victory.

Vladar stopped 17 of 19 shots while Lyon stopped 33 of 34 shots. Providence was 0-6 on the power play and 0-1 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins continue their season-long six-game road trip tomorrow night in Hershey when they take on the Bears at 7pm.

