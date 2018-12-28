Monsters Sign Goaltender Eric Levine to Professional Tryout Contract
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the team signed goaltender Eric Levine to a 25-game professional tryout contract. A 6'3", 185 lb. left-catching native of Wheeling, IL, Levine, 30, posted a record of 2-5-2 with two shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in 11 appearances for the SPHL's Quad City Storm this season and joins the Monsters from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.
A former Robert Morris University net-minder for four seasons from 2009-13, Levine has logged time with the ECHL's Indy Fuel, Utah Grizzlies, Colorado Eagles and Fort Wayne, and appeared in games for the SPHL's Peoria Rivermen, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Louisiana IceGators and Quad City spanning a six-season professional career from 2013-19.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home clash vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
