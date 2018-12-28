Crunch Extinguish Comets, 10-1
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Utica Comets, 10-1, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.
Rookie forward Taylor Raddysh lead the team with five assists, while four players tallied three-point nights - Cal Foote (2g, 1a), Boris Katchouk (1g, 2a), Troy Bourke (1g, 2a) and Gabriel Dumont (1g, 2a). The win advances the team to 19-8-2-0 on the season and 2-1 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.
Eddie Pasquale earned his third consecutive win stopping 32 shots in net for the Crunch. Ivan Kulbakov turned aside 24-of-32 shots in net for the Comets over 43:17 of ice time. He was relieved by Thatcher Demko early in the second period, who stopped 7-of-9 while between the posts for the remainder of the middle frame. Syracuse went 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.
Syracuse opened scoring 4:11 into the first period when Nolan Valleau netted his first of the season with a wrister from the left circle. Assists went to Raddysh and Katchouk. The Crunch doubled their lead at the 14:12 mark. Dumont passed to Raddysh who cut down the right wing side. He threw a last-minute centering feed for Carter Verhaeghe to chip in. With 1:32 remaining in the first, Foote made it 3-0 when he went top shelf from the right circle with the help of Katchouk and Raddysh.
The Crunch added two more in the second period before the Comets finally responded. At the 3:17 mark, Bourke redirected Olivier Archambault's shot from the slot. Raddysh earned his third point of the night on the play. Halfway through the period, Verhaeghe cut in front of the net and snuck in his second of the game unassisted.
Utica got on the board 14:53 into the middle stanza. Vincent Arseneau got a stick on the puck during a scramble in front of the net and poked it in. Cameron Darcy and Dylan Blujus assisted on the tally.
Syracuse regained their five-goal lead with a shorthanded goal late in the frame. After Raddysh skated the puck into the zone, Dumont wrapped it around the back of the net and sent it out front for Cory Conacher to finish off.
The Crunch put up two more shorthanded tallies on the same penalty halfway through the third period. Dumont got ahead of the defense and beat Kulbakov on the breakaway. Assists went to Andy Andreoff and Cameron Gaunce. Just 25 seconds later, Katchouk cashed in with the help of Raddysh and Foote.
At the 16:02 mark, Foote recorded his second of the night from the high slot with the help of Ross Colton and Bourke. Dennis Yan made it 10 goals on the night from the bottom of the right circle with 1:28 remaining in the game. Bourke and Alex Volkov earned points on the final tally.
The Crunch host the Springfield Thunderbirds tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: The Crunch scored 10 goals at home for the first time since Nov. 5, 1994 (10-4 vs. Rochester)...Taylor Raddysh is the first Crunch player to record a five-point game since the Tampa Bay Lightning affiliation...The Crunch have outscored the Comets, 14-1, in the last two games...Cal Foote has back-to-back two-goal games.
