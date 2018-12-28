Gleason Powers Stars Past Rampage

December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





CEDAR PARK, TX - Jordan Kyrou posted his first professional two-goal game but it wasn't enough, as the Rampage (13-17-1) fell 5-2 to the Texas Stars (16-10-4) on Thursday night at the HEB Center at Cedar Park.

Ben Gleason notched two goals and an assist along with a plus-4 rating for the Stars. Ville Husso made 25 saves for the Rampage but was removed from the game with an apparent injury late in the third period.

Kyrou opened the scoring at 8:48 of the first period on a power play one-timer from the left circle, his eighth goal of the season making it 1-0. Kyrou extended his points streak to nine games, and Sammy Blais notched an assist to extend his points streak to four games with a goal and five points in that span.

Roope Hintz brought the Stars even at 13:31 of the first with a wrister from the slot beating Husso to the glove side for Hintz's eighth goal of the season. Hintz has four goals and eight points in five games against San Antonio this season.

The Stars grabbed a 2-1 lead at 2:49 of the second period. Husso made a blocker save on Michael Mersch alone in front of the Rampage net, but Mersch grabbed his own rebound and lifted it under the crossbar for his eighth goal of the season. Just 1:14 later, Kyrou tied the score again with his second goal of the game and ninth of the season, a wrist shot from the right circle past the blocker of Texas goaltender Landon Bow.

Kyrou has eight goals and 17 points during his current points streak.

John Nyberg gave Texas its second lead of the game with his first goal of the season, a high lost wrist shot at 13:58 of the second that beat Husso to make it 3-2.

Gleason scored each of his goals 11 seconds apart in the third period. At 7:33 of the third, Gleason joined the rush and took a pass from Justin Dowling at the top of the left circle. Gleason fired the puck off the post and in to give Texas a 4-2 lead with his third goal of the season. At 7:44, Gleason's shot from the red line skipped off the ice and fooled Husso to make it 5-2 Stars.

Mackenzie MacEachern returned to the lineup for the Rampage, his first game since Dec. 2, and registered an assist. He had missed six games with a lower body injury.

Evan Fitzpatrick made his AHL debut in relief of Husso, stopping both shots he faced in 6:47 of work.

The Rampage fell to 3-11-1 on the road this season. The Stars are 7-1-2 in their last ten games.

The Rampage return to the AT&T Center Friday night for their first meeting of the season with the Ontario Reign, when they will hit the ice as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio for the third time this season. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kyrou (8,9)

Ville Husso: 25 saves on 30 shots; Evan Fitzpatrick: 2 saves on 2 shots

Power Play: 1-for-4

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Ben Gleason - TEX

2) Roope Hintz - TEX

3) Michael Mersch - TEX

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.