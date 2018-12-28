Stockton Opens Two-Game Set at Tucson Friday

Friday, December 28, 2018

Arena: Tucson Convention Center

Date: Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

Time: 6:05 p.m.

Broadcast: No Heat broadcast tonight, but fans can hear Tucson's play-by-play call and watch a stream of the game on AHLTV.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat return from the holiday break as they open a stretch of three games in four days with a pair over the weekend at Tucson. Prior to the holidays, the Heat had a successful road trip to Des Moines, taking three of a possible four points at Wells Fargo Arena.

Friday's game is the third of the year for Stockton at Tucson, the Heat and Roadrunners splitting a pair at the Tucson Convention Center in November. Stockton is 2-1 against Tucson thus far in the season series - the Heat winning the teams' lone meeting at Stockton Arena - with five remaining games entering Friday's clash.

LOOKING FOR AN ENCORE

Tyler Graovac looks to continue his hot streak as the Heat hit the desert, the forward having been named AHL Player of the Week on Monday after posting seven points (5g,2a) in three games, including six (4g,2a) over the weekend. Graovac became just the second player in AHL history to record three shorthanded goals in one game with a hat trick on Saturday while guiding the Heat to a 5-1 win over the Wild. The forward's feat is perhaps even more impressive when considering Iowa had allowed only two shorthanded goals all season entering Saturday's game until conceding three to Graovac in one game.

PARS FOR THE COURSE

Tyler Parsons made a triumphant return to the ice on Saturday, making 31 saves on 32 shots faced after brushing off a 62-day layoff between appearances. The second-year netminder was solid throughout the contest, posting a season high for stops in a game and the most he's made since a 32-save effort at San Jose in February. The one goal allowed was the fewest allowed by Parsons in a start in his young AHL career.

GOING STREAKING

The Heat have recorded at least one point in three-straight games, following up back-to-back overtime losses with Saturday's emphatic 5-1 win at Iowa. The recent stretch of 4-of-6 points has brought the Heat within two points of fourth-place Bakersfield and tied with San Diego in point percentage.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAY

The Heat pulled a 180 on Saturday with a perfect 6-for-6 effort on the penalty kill just one day after conceding four power play goals to Iowa in a wild 8-7 overtime contest. In fact, Stockton's PK unit outscored the Wild power play 3-0 on the game en route to the win.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Stockton has been a solid road team thus far this season, going 8-6-1-0 in 15 games away from Stockton Arena. The Heat are tied with division leader San Jose for most road wins among Pacific Division teams.

