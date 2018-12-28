Zach Sanford Assigned to Rampage
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Friday that forward Zach Sanford has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage.
Sanford, 24, has appeared in five games with the Rampage this season, totaling three goals and four points. The Salem, Massachusetts native also has four goals and nine points in 23 games for the Blues this season. A second-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals in 2013, Sanford has eight goals and 17 points in 62 career NHL games with Washington and St. Louis.
Sanford has played in 25 games with the Rampage over the past two seasons, totaling seven goals and 11 points. In 50 career AHL games with Hershey, Chicago, and San Antonio, Sanford has totaled 18 goals and 27 points.
The Rampage host the Ontario Reign on Friday night at the AT&T Center, hitting the ice as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio to open a three-game homestand. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Rampage forward Zach Sanford
(Darren Abate)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018
- Flames Assign Alan Quine to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Assign Lias Andersson to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Stockton Opens Two-Game Set at Tucson Friday - Stockton Heat
- Zach Sanford Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Trevor Murphy from Arizona - San Diego Gulls
- Sound Tigers Begin Six-Game Road Trip this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Forward Joel Eriksson Ek to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Kevin Spinozzi Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Stay Hot at Home as Newcomer McParland Chips in - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Road Trip Ends with 4-3 Loss to San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Gleason Powers Stars Past Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- McCarron Scores Twice in 6-4 Loss to Senators - Laval Rocket
- Stars Earn Fifth Straight Home Win in 5-2 Victory - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Rampage Stories
- Zach Sanford Assigned to Rampage
- Gleason Powers Stars Past Rampage
- Jared Thomas Assigned to Tulsa
- Rampage Top Stars on Stevens' OT Winner
- Hintz, Stars Snap Rampage Streak