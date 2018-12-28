Zach Sanford Assigned to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Friday that forward Zach Sanford has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage.

Sanford, 24, has appeared in five games with the Rampage this season, totaling three goals and four points. The Salem, Massachusetts native also has four goals and nine points in 23 games for the Blues this season. A second-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals in 2013, Sanford has eight goals and 17 points in 62 career NHL games with Washington and St. Louis.

Sanford has played in 25 games with the Rampage over the past two seasons, totaling seven goals and 11 points. In 50 career AHL games with Hershey, Chicago, and San Antonio, Sanford has totaled 18 goals and 27 points.

The Rampage host the Ontario Reign on Friday night at the AT&T Center, hitting the ice as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio to open a three-game homestand. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

