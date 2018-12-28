Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Bears and Pens have previously met seven times this season, and Hershey leads the season series with a 4-2-0-1 record. Hershey enters 0-4-0-0 away from Giant Center in December.

Hershey Bears (12-17-0-2) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (15-13-4-1)

December 28, 2018 | 7:05 PM | Game 32 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Dan Kelly (55), Olivier Gouin (54)

Linesmen: Tom DellaFranco (71), Tyler Loftus (11)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears last took the ice on December 22 in a 6-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Giant Center. Tyrell Goulbourne opened the scoring for Lehigh Valley at 5:44, but Riley Barber evened the game for the Chocolate and White with two seconds to spare before intermission. However, the Phantoms took control in the second period, scoring three of an eventual five unanswered goals. Taylor Leier added two goals in the third period. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 of 30 shots in the losing effort. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins also battled Lehigh Valley in their last time out on December 26. Despite leading 3-1 after 40 minutes, the Phantoms rallied with four goals in the third to down the Pens, 5-3. Ben Sexton scored his first two goals in a Wilkes-Barre uniform in the first period, and Teddy Blueger tallied at 19:54 of the second period.

LAST TIME VERSUS WILKES-BARRE:

The Bears and Penguins last met on December 21 at Giant Center in a 3-2 win for the Chocolate and White in front of 10,545 fans. Jean-Sebastien Dea scored his first goal of the season only 67 seconds into the game to provide the Pens a 1-0 advantage. Mike Sgarbossa tied the game at 4:55 by scoring Hershey's first of an eventual three power play goals. Nathan Walker tallied to give the Bears a 2-1 lead at 8:34, before Teddy Blueger tied the score at 2-2 at 10:43. In the second period, Riley Barber scored the eventual game-winner with a power play snipe at 18:27.

WINNING AGAINST WILKES-BARRE:

The Bears hold an impressive 4-2-0-1 record versus Friday's opponent, the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Hershey has won two of the three meetings on the road at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Mike Sgarbossa's six points (three goals, three assists) leads all Bears in the season series, while Riley Barber (three goals, two assists) and Aaron Ness (five assists) each have five points. Netminder Vitek Vanecek holds a 3-1-1 record with a 2.76 goals against average and a .910 save percentage vs. the Penguins.

BARBER SHOP REMAINS OPEN:

Forward Riley Barber is set to skate in his 200th game in the AHL with the Chocolate and White this evening. Barber continues to be one of Hershey's top marksmen, collecting four points (two goals, two assists) in the Bears two games last weekend. The Bears have enjoyed great success when Barber has found the back of the net, as Hershey boasts a 7-3-1 record in games Barber has scored this season.

VITEK BOUNCES BACK:

In last Friday's victory, Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek was named the second star after stopping 26 shots in the 3-2 win. For Vanecek, the win improved his record to 6-6-2 on the season, and earned him his first victory since Dec. 2, a span of four starts in which Hershey only scored a total of five goals. Vanecek ranks 14th in the AHL with a 2.69 goals against average. He has collected a 37-29-11 record in 86 career AHL games with the Chocolate and White.

