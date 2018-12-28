Anaheim Ducks Recall Boyle
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Kevin Boyle from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Boyle, 26 (5/30/92), went 9-5-0 with a 3.13 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%) in 17 games this season with San Diego. At the time of his recall, Boyle led the team in wins, GAA, SV% and saves (425). Signed as a free agent on Mar. 30, 2016, Boyle has posted a 38-23-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and .917 SV% in 71 career AHL games with San Diego.
