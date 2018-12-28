Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to the Texas Stars.
Bayreuther, 24, has recorded five points (2-3=5) and a +2 plus/minus rating in 19 NHL games this season with Dallas. The defenseman currently ranks eighth among all League rookies with an average 18:11 of ice time per game. Bayreuther has also appeared in seven AHL contests with Texas this season and has registered five points (2-3=5).
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Canaan, New Hampshire was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 15, 2017.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and face the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
