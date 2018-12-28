Heat Fall Friday in Tucson
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - A late surge from Tucson pushed the Roadrunners past the Stockton Heat, a 5-2 final score at the Tucson Convention Center. The game went tied 2-2 into the third period, but a shorthanded goal by Laurent Dauphin turned the tide and allowed the home team to seize momentum, rattling off three in the third to seal the win. Stockton's goals came just 1:07 apart in the second period after the Heat conceded the first score of the game, Tyler Graovac extending his scoring streak to four games and Adam Ollas Mattsson registering his third of the season to jump on top 2-1 until Tucson evened the score before the second intermission. Brett Pollock and Matthew Phillips each registered an assist in the game, extending their respective scoring streaks to three games.
BOX SCORE
PHOTOS
SCORING AND PENALTY SUMMARY
GOALIES
W: Minska (34 shots, 32 saves)
L: Gillies (27 shots, 22 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: 1 - Nick Merkley (1g,1a), 2 - Hunter Miska (32 svs), 3 - Brayden Burke (2a)
Final Shots: STK - 34, TUC - 27
Power Plays: STK - 0-4, TUC - 1-4
- Tyler Graovac's second-period goal extended his scoring streak to a season-long four games and brought the reigning AHL Player of the Week's point total to eight (6g,2a) over that span.
- Both Heat goals came in a 4-on-4 situation in a span of just 1:07. Graovac has scored his last four goals with four Heat players on the ice.
- Adam Ollas Mattsson lit the lamp for the third time this season with his goal to put the Heat up 2-1 in the second.
- The loss evens the season series with Tucson at two games apiece and drops the Heat to 5-10-1-0 on the year when conceding the first goal. It also snapped a three-game point streak.
- Stockton has registered a point in now seven of nine games this year when tied after one period of play (4-2-3-0).
LOOKING AHEAD
After the Heat and Roadrunners conclude their two-game set on Saturday, Stockton returns home to play host to the San Jose Barracuda for a New Year's Eve showdown, a 5 p.m. puck drop. The game will feature a Bam Bam Stix giveaway as well as a postgame firework show on the ice to highlight the night's festivities. The New Year's Eve tilt is the first game of a five-game home stand for the Heat, a span of games that will run through Saturday, Jan. 12.
