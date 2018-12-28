Penguins Lose to Bears, 5-1
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were defeated by the Hershey Bears, 5-1, at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday night.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-14-4-1) outshot Hershey 23-21, but had a difficult time finding the back of the net throughout the course of the contest. The Bears, on the other hand, built a lead early in the opening period and held firm the rest of the night.
It didn't take long for the Bears to get on the scoreboard - Nathan Walker swatted a puck out of mid air and past Penguins goalie Anthony Peters just 16 seconds into the game. Hershey managed to tally again less than two minutes later with a redirection by Grant Besse.
The Penguins successfully killed two penalties in the second period, but the Bears continued to build their lead on a goal by Steve Whitney at 7:13 of the second period, putting Hershey up 3-0. Once again, Hershey found the back of the net in short order as Mike Sgarbossa buried one 1:04 after Whitney's goal.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got on the board at the end of a hard-working sequence by Jarrett Burton and Joseph Cramarossa. Both Penguins forwards charged through the neutral zone, pushing back the Hershey defense. Eventually, a series of passes led the bouncing puck trickling over to Joseph Cramarossa who deposited it behind Vítek Vanecek with a little more than four minutes left in the second stanza.
Hershey's Garrett Pilon ripped a shot past Peters, off the post and in 2:08 into the final frame, extending his team's lead to 5-1. The Penguins continued to press for the rest of the period, but were unable to solve Vanecek again.
Peters finished the night with 16 for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Hershey's Vanecek turned away 22 shots in the win.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 29, when they visit another Keystone State rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Penguins' next home game is on Friday, Jan. 4 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Grand Rapids' only visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season also serves as an Eyewitness News Fan Friday with lower bowl tickets available for just $14 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Griffins is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the 20th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018
- Lyon Makes 33 Saves as Lehigh Valley Beats Providence 3-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Knock off Rockford, Remain in First - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Extinguish Comets, 10-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport goes perfect on the power play en route to its 20th win this season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Checkers Stumble in Return from Holidays - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Score Early and Often, Blast Pens 5-1 - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Lose to Bears, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Stenlund Nets Game-Winner in Overtime as Monsters Clip Griffins, 3-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Bested by Crunch - Utica Comets
- Lyon Leads Phantoms over P-Bruins 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Sound Tigers Prevail over T-Birds in See-Saw Battle - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #29 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Recalls Roope Hintz, Texas Loans Brady Norrish to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Marlies Visit Rochester Americans - Toronto Marlies
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Boyle - San Diego Gulls
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Eric Levine to Professional Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Kings Assign Daniel Brickley to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Eagles Recall Herbert from Utah, Anderson Reassigned to Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Flames Assign Alan Quine to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Assign Lias Andersson to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther - Texas Stars
- Stockton Opens Two-Game Set at Tucson Friday - Stockton Heat
- Zach Sanford Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Trevor Murphy from Arizona - San Diego Gulls
- Sound Tigers Begin Six-Game Road Trip this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Forward Joel Eriksson Ek to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Kevin Spinozzi Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gulls Stay Hot at Home as Newcomer McParland Chips in - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Road Trip Ends with 4-3 Loss to San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Gleason Powers Stars Past Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- McCarron Scores Twice in 6-4 Loss to Senators - Laval Rocket
- Stars Earn Fifth Straight Home Win in 5-2 Victory - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Lose to Bears, 5-1
- Kevin Spinozzi Recalled from Wheeling
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms, 5-3
- Penguins Lose to Crunch in Overtime, 4-3
- Penguins Lose Close One to Bears, 3-2