Stenlund Nets Game-Winner in Overtime as Monsters Clip Griffins, 3-2
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins, 3-2, in overtime on Friday night in front of 11,245 fans at The Q. With the win, the Monsters improve to 17-11-4-0 overall this season and with 38 points, remain alone in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins opened the scoring in the first period, getting an even-strength tally from Libor Sulak at 4:20 to give Grand Rapids an early 1-0 advantage.
In the middle frame, former Monsters forward Carter Camper potted home an even-strength goal at 8:50 to push the Griffins lead to 2-0.
Cleveland got on the board in the final frame when Justin Scott poked home a loose puck at 3:39 on feeds from Mark Letestu and Nathan Gerbe, to trim the Grand Rapids lead to 2-1. The Monsters tied the game, 2-2, when Letestu tallied a power-play goal at 18:21 of the period thanks to assists from Adam Clendening and Gerbe.
In overtime, Kevin Stenlund smashed home a three-on-three marker on set-ups from Sonny Milano and Tommy Cross to secure the 3-2 home victory.
Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced to improve to 3-1-0 on the season, while Griffins netminder Harri Sateri stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced to drop to 10-6-2 on the campaign.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday road rematch versus the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
