Anaheim Ducks Acquire Trevor Murphy from Arizona
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired defenseman Trevor Murphy from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for left wing Giovanni Fiore.
Murphy, 23 (7/17/95), has recorded 1-2=3 points with a +5 rating in eight career NHL games with the Coyotes. The 5-10, 180-pound defenseman made his NHL debut on Mar. 24, 2017 at Florida and scored his first career NHL goal in a 4-1 victory on Mar. 26, 2017 at Tampa Bay (Domingue). Murphy has played 220 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Milwaukee and Tucson, collecting 38-75=113 points with 228 penalty minutes (PIM).
Murphy owns 5-8=13 points and 26 PIM in 27 games with Tucson this season, leading team defensemen in goals and ranking tied for third in points. Signed as a free agent by Nashville on Sept. 17, 2015, Murphy was acquired by Arizona with Pierre-Cedric Labrie in exchange for Tyler Gaudet and John Ramage on Feb. 26, 2018.
Fiore, 22 (8/13/96), made his NHL debut with Anaheim on Oct. 7, 2017 vs Philadelphia. Fiore has played 88 career AHL games with San Diego, collecting 24-17=41 points with 29 PIM. The 6-1, 188-pound forward earned 6-5=11 points with eight PIM in 23 games for the Gulls this season.
