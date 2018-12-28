Rangers Assign Lias Andersson to Hartford
December 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Lias Andersson to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Andersson has skated in 21 games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and three assists for four points, along with 12 penalty minutes. He also skated in 14 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season prior to being recalled by the Rangers on Nov. 5, and he recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in those 14 contests. At the time he was recalled by the Rangers, the 20-year-old Andersson was tied for first among AHL players younger than 21 years old in assists and was tied for second among AHL players younger than 21 years old in points in 2018-19.
