Sound Tigers Begin Six-Game Road Trip this Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, Conn . - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (19-9-4-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, begin a season-long six-game road trip this weekend with a pair of contests against their closest division rivals, beginning tonight with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds (15-10-2-3) at MassMutual Center. The trip continues on Saturday with a 7 p.m. tilt against the Hartford Wolf Pack (14-15-1-2) at the XL Center.

Last night, the Sound Tigers returned from their holiday break and earned a 3-2 win against the Wolf Pack at Webster Bank Arena - the club's league-leading 12th victory at home this season. Scott Eansor scored twice and Kieffer Bellows added his eighth goal of the year (all but one of those coming at home), while Jeremy Smith (10-5-1) made 23 saves for his third straight win. It extended Bridgeport's point streak at home to a team-record 15 games (12-0-2-1), but the Sound Tigers' road record is just 7-8-2-0 this season.

TIGERS VS. T-BIRDS

Tonight's game is the seventh of 10 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Thunderbirds this season, and the fourth of five matchups in Massachusetts. Bridgeport is 4-2-0-0 against Springfield this season and has four wins in their last five tilts, including a 5-3 victory at Webster Bank Arena on Dec. 15. Michael Dal Colle scored twice (helping him win CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors) and Tanner Fritz added two assists that night, while Jeremy Smith made 32 saves. However, Springfield has collected at least one point in all three meetings at MassMutual Center this season, including back-to-back wins in November.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds complete a five-game homestand tonight and look to get back on track following a pair of regulation losses to the Utica Comets and Providence Bruins just before the holiday break. In its last outing on Saturday, Springfield suffered a 5-4 setback to Providence, in which Michael Hutchinson was pulled after allowing three goals on 15 shots in 26:38 and the T-Birds gave up three power-play tallies. on the flip side, Dryden Hunt had two points (one goal, one assist) and Jacob MacDonald recorded one assist, tying him for ninth among all AHL defensemen with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 26 games.

TIGERS VS. WOLF PACK

Saturday's contest will mark the seventh of 10 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Wolf Pack this season, and the fourth of five at the XL Center. Bridgeport is 3-1-1-1 in the season series including Thursday's 3-2 win in the Park City and carries a 1-1-1-0 record at the XL Center into the weekend.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack saw their three-game win streak come to an end in Thursday's loss to the Sound Tigers, but have still outscored opponents 14-6 in their last four outings, including a 5-1 victory against the Rochester Americans last Saturday. Peter Holland and Cole Schneider both scored twice and added one assist, while Marek Mazanec logged a season-high 40 saves on 41 shots. Holland continues to lead Hartford in scoring with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 31 games, but he will not be available again on Saturday as he received a two-game suspension from the AHL for an illegal check to the head of an opponent last Friday at Rochester.

EANSOR EARNING ATTENTION

Scott Eansor scored seven goals in his first six pro games a year ago, but got off to a slower start in his second season with Bridgeport. He had three points (one goal, two assists) in his first 15 games, but has responded with goals in three straight contests (four goals total during that span), along with eight shots and a plus-three rating since last Friday. Eansor began last season on an AHL deal with the Sound Tigers and signed a two-year, two-way contract with the New York Islanders on Mar. 15, 2018.

MICHAEL DAL "GOAL"

Michael Dal Colle has seven goals in his last six games and has scored at least once in four of those six. The Islanders' fifth overall pick in 2014 continues to lead Bridgeport with 16 goals and 25 points in 27 AHL games this season, and he is also tied for fifth among all goal-scorers in the league. Dal Colle was named CCM/AHL Player of the Week on Dec. 17 and became the first Sound Tiger to win that award since Ryan Pulock (Feb. 12, 2017).

BOURQUE'S MAJOR MILESTONE

Ryan Bourque played his 500th professional game last night when the Sound Tigers hosted his former team. Bourque played 325 games with Hartford/Connecticut over parts of five seasons, including one year as captain (2015-16). The eighth-year forward, who turns 28 next Thursday, has 181 points in 499 AHL games with Bridgeport, Hartford/Connecticut, Hershey, and one NHL appearance with the NY Rangers.

QUICK HITS

Sebastian Aho has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his last nine games and ranks third among all AHL defensemen in scoring (23 points)... Aho is also second among AHL defensemen in assists (20)... Devon Toews, who was fourth on the team in scoring (19 points), made his NHL debut with the Islanders on Sunday in Dallas, becoming the first former Sound Tiger to make his NHL debut this season... Steve Bernier is third in the AHL with eight power-play goals and fifth in shooting percentage (27.9%)... Bridgeport is 13-0-0-0 when scoring at least four goals in a game... Jeremy Smith is tied for 13th among AHL goaltenders with a 2.67 goals-against-average.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (18-13-4): Next: Tonight vs. Ottawa (7 p.m.)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (13-13-3-1): Next: Tonight at Maine (7:15 p.m.)

