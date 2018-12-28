Condors Road Trip Ends with 4-3 Loss to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (15-11-1; 31pts) fell in the finale of a five-game road trip, 4-3 to the San Diego Gulls (12-11-1-3; 28pts) on Thursday night at Pechanga Arena. Bakersfield had a 2-1 lead after two periods, but a five-minute major power play for the Gulls ended up proving to be the difference as they scored twice in the third period.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 11 , SD - 6 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Tyler Vesel (2nd) off a three-on-two rush; Assists: Bear, Yamamoto; Time of goal: 12:00; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (9th) wrist shot from the right-wing circle; Assist: Hebig; Time of goal: 13:01; BAK leads, 2-0

GULLS GOAL: Steven MacParland (1st) on a goal mouth scramble; Assists: Moldenhauer, Marchment; Time of goal: 18:51; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 12, SD - 14 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: D Jaycob Megna (2nd) point shot off a face-off; Assist: Kossila; Time of goal: 4:55; Game tied, 2-2

GULLS GOAL: D Andy Welinski (5th) from the point on a major power play; Assists: Terry, Kossila; Time of goal: 11:15; SD leads, 3-2

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (16th) on the same major power play from the left-wing circle; Assists: De Leo, Schenn; Time of goal: 13:43; SD leads, 4-2

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (4th) redirected a slap pass; Assists: Stanton, Vesel; Time of goal: 14:29; SD leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 9 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Carrick (SD) 2. Kossila (SD) 3. Megna (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/0; SD - 2/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30; SD - 29

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (3-2-0; 29/25); SD - Boyle (9-5-0; 30/27)

Josh Currie's goal was his 75th all time for Bakersfield and moved him into 5th in franchise history

RW Kailer Yamamoto had an assist and extended his point streak to three games (3g-1a)

C Tyler Vesel had two points (1g-1a)

The Condors went 3-1-1 on a season-long five-game road trip

Scratches: Wilson, Polei, Gust, McFarland, Montoya

