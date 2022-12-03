Stallard Scores Two in 5-4 OTL

Trois-Riviéres, QC - The Iowa Heartlanders earned a point at the Trois-Riviéres Lions Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss at Colisée Vidéotron. Cole Stallard scored Iowa's last two goals for his second multi-goal game of the campaign, helping Iowa tie it at three and then providing a 4-3 lead with 9:21 gone in the third. He has a team leading eight goals this season for Iowa. After the Lions tied it at four, Anthony Beauregard won it in at 1:00 of overtime for the Lions.

Iowa scored twice in the first period and the Lions struck for three in an end-to-end opening frame. First, Brendan Robbins found daylight at net front when netminder Philippe Desrosiers left his crease. Jake Durflinger turned it to Robbins alone at the right post for his second of the season at 1:17.

Alec Broetzman scored next after a Trois-Riviéres response about seven minutes later. Sneaking up the right wing, Broetzman sniped standing in the dot to the far post on a top-shelf rip. He has six goals this season, second on the team. Iowa gave up the next two strikes in the first.

In the second frame, Matt Murphy made a heady play and it resulted in his 11th assist. Without a player at net front, Murphy drifted slowly back to the left point and waited for Stallard to establish position. As Murphy fired towards Stallard for a redirect, Stallard placed his stick between his legs and the puck struck his stick and went to the top right post for his team-best seventh goal of the season at 9:49 of the middle period.

Hunter Jones blocked 29 shots in defeat.

The Heartlanders continue a five-game road trip at the Newfoundland Growlers on Wed., Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

View the Heartlanders' full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

The Heartlanders are next at home to take on Kalamazoo for the club's only three home games in December. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10:35 AM, the Heartlanders host their first-ever Field Trip Day, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The game features an educational component for participating school districts to enhance school curriculums. Fans are also welcome to come to the game by contacting the Heartlanders ticket office.

On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:05 p.m., it's the first Rose Friday of the season as the Heartlanders will show off their rose alternate jerseys against the Wings in a contest presented by Mercy Iowa City. The game features a Player Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission (first 500 fans receive a trading card pack).

On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo, the Heartlanders are back for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after the first Heartlanders goal. The bears that are thrown on the ice will be donated to Toys For Tots for families in need this holiday season. Also wear your ugly sweater for a chance to win in-game activations and prizes. The Heartlanders will give out Fanbangos courtesy of Steindler for all fans in attendance.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

