Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, December 3 at 6:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they host the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the first time in franchise history. Tonight's contest will be the Stingrays' final game of their three-in-three series for the week.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays broke the scoreless affair with a goal from Justin Florek, his second of the season, early in the second period. Michael Kim followed up with a marker of his own three minutes later before Evan Wardley tallied his first goal as a Stingray early in the third period for a 3-0 lead. Jacksonville marched back with a pair of goals late in regulation, but Tyler Wall slammed the door and made 36 saves in the 3-2 win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates have faced off twice in the short history of the Savannah franchise with South Carolina winning both contests at Enmarket Arena. The Stingrays picked up a 5-3 win on November 11th and a 2-1 win this past Thursday. Tonight will be the first time ever that the Stingrays will host the Ghost Pirates at the North Charleston Coliseum.

37'S FOR 33

Clay Stevenson has been one of the hottest goaltenders over the last three weeks, saving 111 of the 116 (95.7%) shots he faced in his last three outings. Stevenson has also hit a streak of 37 saves in each of those three contests. The Washington Capitals draft pick looks to keep things moving along and pick up another victory tonight.

KIM MAKES MARK IN HIS RETURN

Michael Kim rejoined the Stingrays on Friday night following a week-long stint in Hershey with the Bears. In his return to the lineup, Kim recorded three points, scoring once and adding two assists in the Stingrays' 3-2 win over Jacksonville. Kim wasn't the only Stingrays player with a multi-point contest as Justin Florek and Evan Wardley each tallied a goal and an assist.

DOWN BUT NEVER OUT

In each game against Savannah this season, South Carolina has found themselves trailing when entering the second period. In the first meeting, the Stingrays found themselves in a 3-1 hole but stormed back with four unanswered marks for the 5-3 win. On Thursday, it was a one-goal deficit entering the second period before Bear Hughes netted two goals for the 2-1 win.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Greenville at South Carolina - Friday, December 9 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, December 10 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 17 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Sunday, December 18 at 3:05 p.m.

