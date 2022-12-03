ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Atlanta's Laaouan fined, suspended

Atlanta's Noah Laaouan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #220, Atlanta at Greenville, on Dec. 2.

Noah Laaouan was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 10:52 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Noah Laaouanwill miss Atlanta's games at Greenville tonight (Dec. 3) and vs. Orlando (Dec. 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Iowa's Sanchez fined, suspended

Iowa's James Sanchez has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #227, Iowa at Trois-Rivières, on Dec. 2.

Sanchez was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference under Rule #56.5 at 14:35 of the second period.

Sanchez will miss Iowa's games at Trois-Rivières today (Dec. 2) and at Newfoundland (Dec. 7).

Maine's Santos fined, suspended

Maine's Mathew Santos has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #215, Maine at Adirondack, on Dec. 2.

Santos is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 7:19 of the first period.

Santos will miss Maine's game at Adirondack tonight (Dec. 2).

Adirondack's Vidmar fined, suspended

Adirondack's Sebastian Vidmar has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #215, Maine at Adirondack, on Dec. 2.

Vidmar is fined and suspended as a result of his game misconduct under Rule #404 for physical abuse of officials - category III at 19:26 of the third period.

Vidmar will miss Adirondack's games vs. Maine tonight (Dec. 3), at Maine (Dec. 4) and at Norfolk (Dec. 7).

Toledo's Viro fined, suspended

Toledo's Eemil Viro has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #217, Toledo at Cincinnati, on Dec. 2

Viro is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized boarding infraction at 17:44 of the second period.

Viro will miss Toledo's games vs. Cincinnati tonight (Dec. 3) and at Wheeling (Dec. 4).

Kansas City's Harrison fined, suspended

Kansas City's Ryan Harrison has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #222, Wichita at Kansas City, on Dec. 2.

Harrison was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 4:43 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Harrison will miss Kansas City's games at Wichita tonight (Dec. 3) and tomorrow (Dec. 4).

Allen's Robidoux, Bayliss, Young fined, suspended

Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for six games, Stephen Bayliss has been suspended for two games and Justin Young has been suspended for one game as the result of off-ice incidents during Allen's games vs. Utah on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. Each player has also been fined an undisclosed amount.

Robidoux is serving the final game of a 14-game suspension tonight, and will begin serving his six-game suspension tomorrow. He will be eligible to return on Dec. 22 at Tulsa.

Bayliss and Young are both currently on Injured Reserve and will serve their suspensions upon activation and being placed on an ECHL active roster.

