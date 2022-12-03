Neiley's Three-Point Night Pushes Glads Past Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-6-1-0) got three points from Eric Neiley to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-6-3-0) in a 3-2 victory Saturday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Second Star: Frank Hora (GRN) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: David Tendeck (ATL) - 36 saves

Both goaltenders stood tall in the opening frame, not allowing either team to get an early edge as the first period ended tied at zero.

The Swamp Rabbits appeared to have opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the second period; however the puck did not cross the line and was kept out by Gladiators defenseman Tim Davison keeping it scoreless.

Atlanta did open the scoring just before the midway mark of the second frame (13:44). Gabe Guertler tipped home a Bode Wilde point shot to make it 1-0.

The Gladiators extended their lead just over five minutes later as Cody Sylvester finished off an end-to-end, tic-tac-toc scoring rush to make it 2-0 (7:56). Sylvester's eighth goal of the season extended his road scoring streak to four straight games.

Greenville cut Atlanta's lead to 2-1 early in the third period as Dallas Gerads netted his third of the season off a shot in tight (17:34).

Atlanta regained their two-goal lead just over a minute later as Eric Neiley broke in on a breakaway while shorthanded to make it 3-1 (16:08).

The Swamp Rabbits netted a shorthanded goal of their own late in the game as Tanner Eberle ripped home a shot from the circle narrowing Atlanta's lead to 3-2 (4:38).

Greenville pulled their goalie with 1:25 remaining in the period, but the Gladiators dug deep to pull out the victory.

Atlanta's David Tendeck stopped a season high 36 shots in the win for Atlanta, and David Hrenak turned aside 26 shots in the loss for Greenville.

