Neiley's Three-Point Night Pushes Glads Past Swamp Rabbits
December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (10-6-1-0) got three points from Eric Neiley to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-6-3-0) in a 3-2 victory Saturday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Highlights of Atlanta's 3-2 win over Greenville
First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - 1 goal, 2 assists
Second Star: Frank Hora (GRN) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Third Star: David Tendeck (ATL) - 36 saves
Both goaltenders stood tall in the opening frame, not allowing either team to get an early edge as the first period ended tied at zero.
The Swamp Rabbits appeared to have opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the second period; however the puck did not cross the line and was kept out by Gladiators defenseman Tim Davison keeping it scoreless.
Atlanta did open the scoring just before the midway mark of the second frame (13:44). Gabe Guertler tipped home a Bode Wilde point shot to make it 1-0.
The Gladiators extended their lead just over five minutes later as Cody Sylvester finished off an end-to-end, tic-tac-toc scoring rush to make it 2-0 (7:56). Sylvester's eighth goal of the season extended his road scoring streak to four straight games.
Greenville cut Atlanta's lead to 2-1 early in the third period as Dallas Gerads netted his third of the season off a shot in tight (17:34).
Atlanta regained their two-goal lead just over a minute later as Eric Neiley broke in on a breakaway while shorthanded to make it 3-1 (16:08).
The Swamp Rabbits netted a shorthanded goal of their own late in the game as Tanner Eberle ripped home a shot from the circle narrowing Atlanta's lead to 3-2 (4:38).
Greenville pulled their goalie with 1:25 remaining in the period, but the Gladiators dug deep to pull out the victory.
Atlanta's David Tendeck stopped a season high 36 shots in the win for Atlanta, and David Hrenak turned aside 26 shots in the loss for Greenville.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2022
- Rush Pound Americans, 8-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Myer, Hawkins, and Lethemon Help Walleye Secure Second Straight Home Win - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Everblades, Head North to Finish Trip - Kalamazoo Wings
- Vaive, Sinclair Help 'Clones Gain Standings Point in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rabbits Fall Short In Comeback Effort Against Gladiators As Winning Streak Ends - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Comes Back Again to Win vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Fall Short In Comeback Effort Against Gladiators As Winning Streak Ends - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Celebrate Gorgeous Win in Ugly Sweaters - Wheeling Nailers
- Strong Third Period Not Enough for Comeback, Admirals Fall, 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Calisti Scores Twice, Fanco's Streak Hits 10 Games in 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Neiley's Three-Point Night Pushes Glads Past Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hall Scores Twice as Mariners Hold off Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stevenson Earns First Career Shutout in Stingrays' 3-0 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Enjoy a Perfect Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Edged out 6-4 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stallard Scores Two in 5-4 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Deliberatore Called Up, Riedell Signs PTO - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Jacqui Gutierrez Named Stingrays First Female Athletic Trainer - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, December 3 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Open Weekend on the Road in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Receive Forward Tyler Irvine from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Looking for Five-In-A-Row at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Begin December with Match against K-Wings - Florida Everblades
- Lions' Home Winning Streak Continues - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Host Admirals on Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Reading Royals
- Idaho Defeats Utah 5-4 on Friday Night in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.