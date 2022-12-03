Hall Scores Twice as Mariners Hold off Thunder
December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Boston Bruins prospect Curtis Hall scored twice, while the Mariners held off a pair of late Thunder rallies in a 4-3 victory over Adirondack on Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena. The Mariners have won three straight games on the road and have points in four straight road contests (3-0-1).
Adirondack struck early on a deflection from Noah Corson at 5:32, redirecting a pass from Ryan Da Silva off the right wall. It was just the fourth time in 16 games that the Thunder scored first. The Mariners tied it up on a power play goal by Alex-Olivier Voyer at 10:16. Voyer tipped home a pass from Tim Doherty off a 3-on-2 zone entry, assisted also by Nick Master. Maine then jumped into the lead at 16:15 of the period when Andrew Peski moved down from the point and centered a pass for a one-time goal by 2018 Bruins draft pick Curtis Hall. The 2-1 Mariners lead lasted all the way into the third period.
It was still 2-1 with under six minutes left in regulation when Hall deflected a shot from the point taken by Fedor Gordeev. Keltie Jeri-Leon, who won a puck battle down low, fed Gordeev and picked up a secondary assist. The Thunder pulled back to within one with 2:20 to go as defenseman Jeff Taylor, a former Mariner scored on the power play for Adirondack, with their goaltender pulled. At 18:52, Pat Shea chipped a puck to himself and backhanded home an empty netter to make it 4-2 with his team-leading 8th goal of the season. The Thunder wouldn't go away, however, as Garrett Van Wyhe popped home a rebound off the pad of Francois Brassard with 30 seconds remaining. The Thunder could not find another, however, and the Mariners escaped with the 4-3 win.
Brassard made 20 stops to win for the second night in a row and the third time this season. Francis Marotte in the Thunder net, turned aside 24 of 27.
The Mariners (8-9-1-0) and Thunder finish the weekend in Portland on Sunday at 3 PM for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings. Fans are invited to throw new stuffed animal donations onto the ice after the Mariners first goal, with proceeds going to Marine Toys for Tots and the Holden Police Department. There will also be a postgame skate with Mariners players and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.
