ECHL Transactions - December 3

December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 3, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Newfoundland:

Barret Kirwin, F from Wichita

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeff Taylor, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve

Delete Wayne Letourneau, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Luke Peressini, G activated from reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Brandon Hickey, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Fort Wayne:

Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Cleveland

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Delete Carson Focht, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Maine:

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve

Delete Dan McGuire, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam MacDougall, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kameron Kielly, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Pierrick Dube, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Colin Swoyer, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Tremblay, F placed on reserve

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Wichita:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.