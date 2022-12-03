ECHL Transactions - December 3
December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 3, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Newfoundland:
Barret Kirwin, F from Wichita
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeff Taylor, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve
Delete Wayne Letourneau, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Luke Peressini, G activated from reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Brandon Hickey, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Fort Wayne:
Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Cleveland
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Delete Carson Focht, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)
Maine:
Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Jermain, F activated from reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Delete Grant Gabriele, D placed on reserve
Delete Dan McGuire, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam MacDougall, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kameron Kielly, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve
Delete Max Milosek, G placed on reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Pierrick Dube, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Colin Swoyer, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Tremblay, F placed on reserve
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Wichita:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve
