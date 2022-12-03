Grizzlies Win 4-2 at Idaho

Boise, Idaho - Andrew Nielsen had 2 goals and 1 assist, Johnny Walker had 1 goal and 1 assist and Garrett Metcalf made 44 saves to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-2 road victory over the Idaho Steelheads on a Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Utah scored first at Neil Robinson got his 2nd of the season on a pass from Tyler Penner 8:29 in. Utah is now 7-2 when scoring first. Idaho's Jack Becker tied the game 12:59 in. It was Idaho's Teddy Bear Toss Night as over a thousand stuffed animals flew on to the ice. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period.

Johnny Walker gave Utah a 2-1 lead on a power play goal as he redirected a Dakota Raabe shot 12:20 into the second period. Idaho tied it at 2-2 when Becker scored his 2nd goal of the night 13:49 in. Utah got back on the power play and scored 59 seconds later as Andrew Nielsen fired a rocket from the high slot. Nielsen had 2 power play points on the night and he leads the league with 13 power play assists and 15 power play points on the season. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Idaho had a 5 on 3 power play for 1 minute 47 seconds in the first half of the third period but couldn't find the back of the net. Nielsen scored the only goal in the third period on an unassisted empty net goal with 1:08 left in regulation. Idaho outshot Utah 22 to 7 in the third period and 46 to 22 for the game but Utah held strong for the win as they have now won 3 of their last 4 games. Idaho's 7 game winning streak comes to an end.

Utah went 2 for 5 on the power play. Idaho was 1 for 7. Utah's 5 game losing streak to Idaho came to an end. The Grizz return to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the season. Idaho falls to 8-2 at home this season and 14-3-0-1 overall. Both of Idaho's home losses have been against Utah.

3 stars

1. Jack Becker (Idaho) - 2 goals.

2. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

3. Johnny Walker (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

