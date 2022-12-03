Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Seven Games in 4-2 Loss vs. Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (14-2-0-1, 29pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (9-9-0-0, 18pts) by a final score of 4-2 Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,212 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the eighth sellout in 10 games this season. The Steelheads travel to Worcester, MA for a three-game set with the Railers beginning next Friday at 5:05 p.m.

Neil Robinson (1-0-1) handed Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:29 of the first period but Jack Becker (2-0-2) would make the teddy bears fly 4:30 later. All three goals in the second period were scored on the power-play with Utah receiving goals from Johnny Walker (1-1-2) and Andrew Nielsen (2-1-2). Becker scored the power-play score for the Steelheads in the middle frame. The score read 2-2 after 40 minutes of play but a man advantage score from Nielsen at 14:48 would be the eventual game winner. Nielsen scored an empty-net goal with 1:08 to play to seal the Grizzlies victory. Garrett Metcalf made 44 saves on 46 shots for the win while Rémi Poirier made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 8:29 | 1-0 UTA GOAL: Neil Robinson in the high slot was able to chip the puck through the legs of Rémi Poirier.

- 1st, 12:59 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: From the right-wing corner Wade Muprhy send a feed to the far circle for Darren Brady. Brady then found Jack Becker inside the right circle. Becker fired a shot over the glove of Garrett Metcalf.

- 2nd, 12:20 | 2-1 UTA PP GOAL: Johnny Walker cleaned up a rebound in the crease.

- 2nd, 13:49 | 2-2 IDH PP GOAL: Owen Headrick one timed a shot from the top of the left circle. Jack Becker providing the screen at the top of the crease was able to tip it past Metcalf.

- 2nd, 14:48 | 3-2 UTA PP GOAL: Andrew Nielsen stepped in from the blue line and one timed a shot past Poirier.

- 3rd, 18:52 | 4-2 UTA EN GOAL: From 200 feet Andrew Nielsen sent it into the back of an empty-net.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jack Becker

2) Andrew Nielsen

3) Neil Robinson

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-7 on power-play while Utah was 2-for-5. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in nine straight games (12/39).

- Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 46-22.

- Idaho is (5-2-0-0) vs. Utah this season and 120-62-26 all-time including 65-29-3 in Boise.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to 10 games (4-10-14).

- Jack Becker notched his first multi-goal game of his career and finished with a game high seven shots.

- Wade Murphy, Owen Headrick, Darren Brady, and Ty Pelton-Byce all recorded an assist.

- Casey Johnson (IR), Cody Haiskanen (IR), Patrick Kudla (INJ), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

