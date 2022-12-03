Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Seven Games in 4-2 Loss vs. Utah
December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (14-2-0-1, 29pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (9-9-0-0, 18pts) by a final score of 4-2 Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,212 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the eighth sellout in 10 games this season. The Steelheads travel to Worcester, MA for a three-game set with the Railers beginning next Friday at 5:05 p.m.
Neil Robinson (1-0-1) handed Utah a 1-0 lead at 8:29 of the first period but Jack Becker (2-0-2) would make the teddy bears fly 4:30 later. All three goals in the second period were scored on the power-play with Utah receiving goals from Johnny Walker (1-1-2) and Andrew Nielsen (2-1-2). Becker scored the power-play score for the Steelheads in the middle frame. The score read 2-2 after 40 minutes of play but a man advantage score from Nielsen at 14:48 would be the eventual game winner. Nielsen scored an empty-net goal with 1:08 to play to seal the Grizzlies victory. Garrett Metcalf made 44 saves on 46 shots for the win while Rémi Poirier made 18 saves on 21 shots in the loss.
SCORING
- 1st, 8:29 | 1-0 UTA GOAL: Neil Robinson in the high slot was able to chip the puck through the legs of Rémi Poirier.
- 1st, 12:59 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: From the right-wing corner Wade Muprhy send a feed to the far circle for Darren Brady. Brady then found Jack Becker inside the right circle. Becker fired a shot over the glove of Garrett Metcalf.
- 2nd, 12:20 | 2-1 UTA PP GOAL: Johnny Walker cleaned up a rebound in the crease.
- 2nd, 13:49 | 2-2 IDH PP GOAL: Owen Headrick one timed a shot from the top of the left circle. Jack Becker providing the screen at the top of the crease was able to tip it past Metcalf.
- 2nd, 14:48 | 3-2 UTA PP GOAL: Andrew Nielsen stepped in from the blue line and one timed a shot past Poirier.
- 3rd, 18:52 | 4-2 UTA EN GOAL: From 200 feet Andrew Nielsen sent it into the back of an empty-net.
ICCU THREE STARS
1) Jack Becker
2) Andrew Nielsen
3) Neil Robinson
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished the 1-for-7 on power-play while Utah was 2-for-5. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in nine straight games (12/39).
- Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 46-22.
- Idaho is (5-2-0-0) vs. Utah this season and 120-62-26 all-time including 65-29-3 in Boise.
- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to 10 games (4-10-14).
- Jack Becker notched his first multi-goal game of his career and finished with a game high seven shots.
- Wade Murphy, Owen Headrick, Darren Brady, and Ty Pelton-Byce all recorded an assist.
- Casey Johnson (IR), Cody Haiskanen (IR), Patrick Kudla (INJ), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2022
- Grizzlies Win 4-2 at Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Blown Out By Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Seven Games in 4-2 Loss vs. Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Complete Sweep Over Admirals for Fourth-Straight Win - Reading Royals
- Rush Pound Americans, 8-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Myer, Hawkins, and Lethemon Help Walleye Secure Second Straight Home Win - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Fall to Everblades, Head North to Finish Trip - Kalamazoo Wings
- Vaive, Sinclair Help 'Clones Gain Standings Point in Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rabbits Fall Short In Comeback Effort Against Gladiators As Winning Streak Ends - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Comes Back Again to Win vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Rabbits Fall Short In Comeback Effort Against Gladiators As Winning Streak Ends - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Celebrate Gorgeous Win in Ugly Sweaters - Wheeling Nailers
- Strong Third Period Not Enough for Comeback, Admirals Fall, 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- Calisti Scores Twice, Fanco's Streak Hits 10 Games in 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
- Neiley's Three-Point Night Pushes Glads Past Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hall Scores Twice as Mariners Hold off Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Stevenson Earns First Career Shutout in Stingrays' 3-0 Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Enjoy a Perfect Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Edged out 6-4 by Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stallard Scores Two in 5-4 OTL - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Deliberatore Called Up, Riedell Signs PTO - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Jacqui Gutierrez Named Stingrays First Female Athletic Trainer - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, December 3 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Open Weekend on the Road in Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Receive Forward Tyler Irvine from Monsters (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Looking for Five-In-A-Row at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Blades Begin December with Match against K-Wings - Florida Everblades
- Lions' Home Winning Streak Continues - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Host Admirals on Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Reading Royals
- Idaho Defeats Utah 5-4 on Friday Night in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads' Win Streak Ends at Seven Games in 4-2 Loss vs. Utah
- Steelheads Collect Seventh Straight Win With 5-4 Victory Over Utah
- Jake Kupsky Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month
- Darren Brady Named Recipient of AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month
- Darren Brady Signs PTO with AHL San Jose Barracuda