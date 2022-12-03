Thunder Comes Back Again to Win vs. Mavericks

December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder' Zachary Émond Battles Kansas City Mavericks' Jake Jaremko

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder' Zachary Émond Battles Kansas City Mavericks' Jake Jaremko(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita scored two goals in the third period and came back for the second night in a row against Kansas City, winning 2-1 on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Brayden Watts and Quinn Preston found the net and Zachary Emond was terrific in the Thunder cage, stopping 35 shots.

Cole Coskey put the Mavericks up 1-0 at 6:20 of the first period. He got to a rebound near the top of the crease and scored his seventh of the season.

Wichita controlled the early portion of the second period, but got into penalty trouble. Mark Liwiski, Jay Dickman and Zack Hoffman each were sent off for two minutes. The Thunder penalty kill stifled the Mavericks, who went 0-for-6 in the game. Wichita was 1-for-3 on the power play.

At 2:13, Michal Stinil found Watts through the slot and he buried his 11th of the season to make it 1-1. His goal brought the waterfall of teddy bears onto the ice.

Preston gave the Thunder a 2-1 advantage at 7:57 when Stinil muscled off a check, came into the zone and fed Preston in the slot. He fired a one-timer past Callum Booth for his fourth of the year.

Kansas City pulled Booth in the final two minutes and then was awarded a power play with 30 seconds left.

Dickman blocked a one-time chance from Jeremy McKenna at the left circle with three seconds left and Wichita escaped with a 2-1 win.

Watts extended his point-streak to 10 games. Stinil had two helpers, giving him at least two points in three of his last four games. Chris McKay added an assist. Emond has wins in his first two starts in a Thunder uniform.

The Thunder closes the weekend tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Mavericks at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Join us tomorrow for Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres. Each fan in attendance will receive a complimentary movie ticket. Season Ticket Holders can stay after for a postgame skate with the team. Click here to buy.

The holidays are coming fast. There's no better way to take care of the Thunder fan in your life with a holiday package with us. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.