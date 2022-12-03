Royals Complete Sweep Over Admirals for Fourth-Straight Win

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals, 4-1, Saturday, December 3rd at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 11-5-1 in their fourth consecutive win courtesy of multi-point games from forwards Charlie Gerard (1 G, 1 A), Shane Sellar (2 A) and defenseman Mason Millman (2 A). Nolan Maier was stellar in goal for Reading as he saved 28 of 29 shots faced for his sixth-straight win as a Royal (6-2-1). Admirals goalie Michael Bullion saved 24 of 27 shots faced and suffered his second consecutive loss (1-4-1).

The Royals struck first 15:17 into the first period to initiate the reigning down of stuffed animals in the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game. Kamerin Nault earned the honor of the Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer for the 2022-23 season with his first goal as a Royal. The goal was scored on Reading's first power play of the game. It's the second-straight year the Teddy Bear Toss goal came on a Royals power play.

With a one-goal lead after the first period, Reading extended their lead to three with back-to-back goals in a span of 48 seconds. Devon Paliani snapped a wrist shot past Bullion's glove save attempt moments before Charlie Gerard put a shot through the netminder's pads. The goals were Paliani and Gerard's second and third goals of the season respectively.

Mason Millman and Shane Sellar each earned assists on Gerard's goal which was scored 6:46 into the second period for one of their two assists in the game. The two-point performance for Millman and Sellar was the second multi-point games of both skater's seasons.

Norfolk scored their lone goal of the game on one of their ten shots in the third period. The Admirals led the Royals in shots in the final period and entirety of regulation, however failed to convert on four power play opportunities in the game. The best offensive chances for Norfolk came in the third period, however Maier made multiple stops in close to his net that kept the Admirals comeback effort at bay.

The Royals sealed the series finale victory with an empty net goal scored by Dominic Cormier with 18 seconds remaining in regulation. Gerard earned the secondary assist on Cormier's empty net goal (2) for his third multi-point game of the season.

