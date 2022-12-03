Jacqui Gutierrez Named Stingrays First Female Athletic Trainer
December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that Jacqui Gutierrez has been named the Stingrays' new athletic trainer. Gutierrez becomes the first female athletic trainer in the franchise's 30-year history. Gutierrez was assigned to the Stingrays by MUSC Health, the team's official healthcare provider.
"I am super thankful to Rob Concannon and the entire Stingrays organization for giving me this opportunity," said Gutierrez. "I am honored to be the first female in my position for this historic franchise and work with the players so we can put the best product on the ice every night."
Gutierrez comes to South Carolina following a three-year stint in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers where she served as the team's Director of Athletic Trainer and Recovery. She became the first female to win the USHL's Clark Cup as a part of the Musketeers' 2022 Clark Cup Championship.
"We're excited to have Jacqui join our team this year," said President Rob Concannon. "She has a lot of experience and will fit our team culture well."
Prior to joining Sioux City, Gutierrez graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Master of Science in Athletic Training. While at UNO, she served as an intern with the Mavericks hockey team a Creighton University's basketball and baseball teams. Gutierrez earned her undergraduate Bachelor's degree in biology from Pacific Lutheran University.
