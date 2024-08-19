Stingrays Announce Game Date Change
August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the following schedule change:
Greenville at South Carolina, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, will now be played on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.
2024-25 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-7418.
