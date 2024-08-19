Stingrays Announce Game Date Change

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the following schedule change:

Greenville at South Carolina, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024, will now be played on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

