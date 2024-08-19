Blake Wells Returns to Grizzlies for First Full Pro Season
August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Blake Wells for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Wells appeared in 3 games for the Grizzlies towards the end of the 2023-24 season. Wells made his professional debut with Utah on March 29, 2024 vs Idaho.
Wells started his college career at UMass-Lowell and in 4 seasons from 2019-2023 he scored 7 goals and 11 assists. Wells had a +13 combined rating in 4 seasons at UMass-Lowell, including a +11 season in the 2021-22 campaign. Wells was an assistant captain during the 2022-23 season. He transferred to American International College (AIC) and had 4 goals and 6 assists and a +3 rating in 32 games during the 2023-24 season.
Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Blake Wells and defenseman Kabore Dunn.
