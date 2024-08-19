Keenan Kelly Promoted to Associate Coach

August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced today that Assistant Coach Keenan Kelly has been promoted to Associate Coach.

We're extremely excited to promote and elevate Keenan to this new role, said President of Idaho Sports Properties Eric Trapp. During his first three seasons with us he has played an instrumental role in our on-ice performance as well as our presence in a community he grew up.

Kelly, 33, was named Assistant Coach of the Steelheads on Aug. 19, 2022 and has played a pivotal role in Idaho's defense and power-play. Under his watch Idaho's man advantage has finished top six in the ECHL the last three season's including first last year.

Keenan is extremely deserving of this recognition, said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen. He has been a big part of the Steelheads family since he joined us a few years ago. His hockey knowledge and passion for the game have contributed greatly to our success in his time with us.

Prior to joining the Steelheads, Kelly spent six seasons as an Assistant Coach and Associate Head Coach in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), most recently with the Wichita Falls Warriors as Associate Head Coach during the 2020-21 season running their defense and special teams units and contributing to the Warriors being named NAHL Organization of the Year. He also served as Associate Head Coach of the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the 2019-20 campaign.

I first want to thank Eric Trapp and Everett Sheen for believing in me three years ago when I was first hired, said Kelly. Being able to return home and coach professional hockey in an arena I grew up around has been a dream come true. Collectively as a team and organization we've been able to achieve so much success and we're looking forward to another tremendous season.

Kelly was raised in Boise after his family moved to the Treasure Valley from New York in the mid 1990s. His family has been engrained in the game of hockey for quite some time and in fact were Steelheads season ticket holders beginning in the inaugural 1997-98 season. He attended Fairmont Jr. High School and then moved to Wilcox, Sask. to play with the Notre Dame Hounds Program. A career-ending injuring following the 2007-08 season shifted his path into coaching.

He began his coaching career with the Idaho Jr. Steelheads of the Western States Hockey League (WSHL) where he coached with former Steelheads Head Coach John Olver. He then transitioned to Northern Michigan University as a Student Assistant Coach before making his way to the NAHL.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.