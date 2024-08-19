K-Wings Welcome Pair of Assistants, Bid Kohl Schultz Farewell

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday the departure of former assistant coach Kohl Schultz, who has accepted an assistant coaching position with HC Pustertal (ICEHL), and the addition of two assistant coaches in Billy McCreary and Jonathon Elliott to solidify the team's 2024-25 coaching staff.

"Both coaching hires share our organization's drive & values and will play integral roles in our pursuit of a championship," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "Kohl was a huge part of building our team & culture over the past two seasons. I cannot thank him enough for his loyalty and effort to our organization. We wish him the best of luck in his next step."

Schultz, a St. Louis, MO native, helped the K-Wings reach the Kelly Cup Playoffs in his second season with the team, and guided Kalamazoo to one of the best power play units in the ECHL during the second half of the 2023-24 season (25.3%).

"My time in Kalamazoo was what the ECHL is all about, growth," Schultz said. "I can't thank Marty & the K-Wings leadership enough for the opportunity to become a better coach. I'm incredibly excited for my next step, but Kalamazoo will always have a piece of my heart. It's a special community filled with special people."

McCreary joins the K-Wings staff after serving as the president & director of hockey operations for the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (NAHL | 2022-24) and head coach & general manager of the Danbury Hat Tricks (FPHL | 2019-20, 2022-24).

"I want to thank Joel Martin for putting his trust in me and allowing my family to call Kalamazoo home," McCreary said. "I am deeply honored by the opportunity to represent one of the most storied franchises in pro hockey. This organization has strong leadership, from top to bottom, and I am thrilled to be able to bring my passions to the team."

The Southhampton, ON native's playing career spanned parts of six seasons at multiple levels from 2007 thru 2012, winning the SPHL Championship with Huntsville in 2009-10 after playing collegiately at Providence & Curry colleges (2003-07).

Elliott comes to Kalamazoo after two years with Miami University (NCAA) as director of hockey operations in 2022-23 and an assistant coach last season. Prior to his time with the RedHawks, the Bloomfield Hills, MI native spent four seasons as an assistant coach for Saint Mary's University (NCAA-III).

"It's an honor to be chosen as the next assistant coach of the Kalamazoo Wings," Elliott said. "I would like to thank Joel, along with owners Bill Johnston and Ronda Stryker, for their belief in me and trusting me with this incredible opportunity with such a storied franchise.

"Kalamazoo is a special place and I am very excited to be back in my home state surrounded by such a passionate fan base. I look forward to contributing to the team's success and being involved in the community."

Before coaching, Elliott played four seasons (2012-2016) at Saint Mary's University.

The K-Wings will continue building their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

