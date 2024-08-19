Xavier Cormier Inks Deal with the Lions

August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have agreed to terms with Pont-Rouge, Quebec native Xavier Cormier.

The signing marks a return to the Mauricie region for Cormier, a forward who played one-and-a-half seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL.

However, his best hockey moments in "The Q" came with the Rimouski Oceanic, where he amassed 96 points in 76 games with the Bas-St-Laurent team in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons combined.

The 5'11'' forward then made the jump to the pros, playing five games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, followed by 48 games with the (St. Louis Blues affiliate) Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

In 2023-24 he played for the (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, where he collected 45 points in 64 games.

Xavier's signing is extra special for the Cormier family, as he'll be joining his younger brother Tommy, who agreed to terms with the Lions a few weeks ago.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.