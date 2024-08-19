Logan Nijhoff Signs with the Lions
August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed forward Logan Nijhoff to a contract.
The left winger from Comox, British Columbia played with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Rockford IceHogs last season, collecting four goals in 31 games.
In 2022-23, Nijhoff played 16 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls, failing to register a point.
He also played 43 games in the ECHL in 2022-23, split between (Anaheim Ducks affiliate) Tulsa Oilers (25 games / six goals / four assists / 10 points) and (Chicago Blackhawks affiliate) Indy Fuel (18 games / two goals / four assists / six points).
Before making the leap to the pros, Nijhoff played five seasons with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he served as team captain in his final two seasons.
