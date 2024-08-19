Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov for 2024-25 Season

August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Andrei Bakanov to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Bakanov, 22, joins Worcester for his third season with the Railers. Bakanov had 24 points (12G, 12A) in 62 games played for Worcester during the 2023-24 season. During the 2022-23 campaign, while under contract with the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds, he played in 35 games for Worcester, recording 11 points (4G, 7A). With Springfield in 22-23, he recorded six penalty minutes along with a -4 rating in 18 games played.

Prior to playing professional hockey in North America, the 6'3", 214lb forward spent two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League from 2020-21 to 2021-22 between the Kunlun Red Star and HK Sochi. With Kunlun in 2020-21, he scored five points (4G, 1A) in 32 games played. The following season with HK Sochi, he scored four points total (3G, 1A) to go along with six penalty minutes and a -5 rating. Prior to playing professional hockey, the Moscow, Russia native spent one season each with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20, and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League in 2018-19.

"I love everything about [Worcester], that's why I'm coming back," Bakanov said. "It's special for me and my family. I'm very excited to come back and looking forward to next season."

The Railers have announced twenty players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Bakanov joins Griffin Luce, Mason Klee, Joey Cipollone, Artyom Kulakov, Matt DeMelis, Austin Heidemann, Matthew Barnaby Jr., Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.