Luc-Olivier Blain Joins the Lions' Coaching Staff

August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have announced the hiring of Luc-Olivier Blain as assistant coach.

The former left winger will assist head coach Ron Choles behind the Lions' bench in the 2024-25 season.

Having played over 200 games in the professional ranks - including 174 in the ECHL - Blain will be a mentor to the Lions' younger players who are just starting out in the world of professional hockey.

The hiring marks a return to the Montreal Canadiens organization for the assistant coach, who played 14 games with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.