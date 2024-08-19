Luc-Olivier Blain Joins the Lions' Coaching Staff
August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have announced the hiring of Luc-Olivier Blain as assistant coach.
The former left winger will assist head coach Ron Choles behind the Lions' bench in the 2024-25 season.
Having played over 200 games in the professional ranks - including 174 in the ECHL - Blain will be a mentor to the Lions' younger players who are just starting out in the world of professional hockey.
The hiring marks a return to the Montreal Canadiens organization for the assistant coach, who played 14 games with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL).
