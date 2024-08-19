Solar Bears Agree to Terms with Rookie Rearguard Robbie Stucker

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced rookie defenseman Robbie Stucker has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Stucker, 25, has appeared in 59 ECHL games over two seasons. The St. Paul, Minnesota native began his professional career with the South Carolina Stingrays, scoring seven points (1g-6a) in 10 games during the 2022-23 season. Last season, Stucker played in 49 games with Iowa and Utah, scoring 20 points (0g-20a).

The 6-foot-3, 179-pound defenseman played five seasons of college hockey at University of Vermont (2021-2023) and University of Minnesota (2018-2021). While playing junior hockey, Stucker and the Fargo Force were the 2017-18 Clark Cup Champions of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Stucker was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 210 overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Kurt Gosselin, Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

