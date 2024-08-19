Boucher Departs, Adams-Moisan Arrives
August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have traded the rights to forward Matthew Boucher to the (Edmonton Oilers affiliate) Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for the rights to Morgan Adams-Moisan, a native of La Tuque, Quebec.
Adams-Moisan has since agreed to terms with the Lions for the 2024-25 season.
It marks a return to Trois-Rivières for Adams-Moisan, who played with the M18AAA's Estacades in 2013-14.
The 6'2'' forward played three-and-a-half seasons in the QMJHL, including one with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in 2017-18 when he collected 61 points in 68 games.
Adams-Moisan then made the jump to the pros, playing 16 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket in 2018-19.
Since then, he has played in 161 ECHL games and 48 AHL games. In 2023-24 he had 17 points in 27 games with Fort Wayne.
