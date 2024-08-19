Thunder Re-Signs Smith, Favaro

August 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Declan Smith and defenseman Nicholas Favaro for the 2024-25 season.

Smith, 26, turned pro last March after signing with the Thunder. A native of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward played in four games down the stretch, all of which were on the road.

He recently completed a four-year career at St. Francis Xavier University (USports). Smith recorded the game-winner in the fourth overtime against Acadia in the AUS quarterfinal to clinch the series this past February.

During his senior campaign, Smith had a career-high 23 points (11g, 12a) in 28 games and had five points (4g, 1a) in five playoff games. He finished with 45 points (22g, 23a) in 98 career-games for the X-Men. In 2019-20, Smith was named as the team's rookie of the year.

Favaro, 26, was acquired last February in a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Woodbridge, Ontario native enters his second year as a pro after finishing with two points in 21 games between Cincinnati and Wichita.

Prior to turning pro, Favaro played four years at Curry College (NCAA DIII). In 79 games, he recorded 58 points (18g, 40a). During his senior campaign, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound blueliner served as team captain. Favaro earned AHCA Second Team All-American, All-USCHO Third Team and CCC First Team All-Conference.

The Thunder opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer. Stay tuned to find out the exact date so that you can pack the Vault!

