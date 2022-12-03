Lions Looking for Five-In-A-Row at Colisée Vidéotron

The Lions will face the Iowa Heartlanders for the second time in less than 24 hours this afternoon. Trois-Rivières' goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers had his best performance of the season last night, making several important saves towards a 4-2 victory. Offensively, William Leblanc, who has had difficulty getting on the score sheet in recent games, had no such trouble last night, recording three assists. Ryan Francis and Olivier Beauregard also contributed with each scoring a goal and notching one assist. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron's Lions will be looking to extend their home-winning streak to five while at the same time subjecting the Heartlanders to a tenth straight road loss.

The game will be broadcast on TVA Sports.

Players to watch

The Lions' line-shuffling has benefited forward William Leblanc, whose new linemates are Ryan Francis and Nicolas Larivière. The Quebecer had three assists in last night's game, giving him 3-6-9 totals this season.

Heartlanders' forward Michael Pastujov is enjoying an excellent campaign, amassing an impressive 14 points in 11 games.

