Rabbits Fall Short In Comeback Effort Against Gladiators As Winning Streak Ends
December 3, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Two third period goals were not enough for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they fell 3-2 to the Atlanta Gladiators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night.
The first period saw a scoreless 20 minutes that resulted in a chippy exchange between the two sides with Greenville outshooting the Gladiators 12-7.
In the second, the Gladiators scored the opening goal, which was reviewed and would stand, as Gabe Guertler tipped the puck into the Swamp Rabbits net at 6:16. Atlanta added a second goal, as Mike Pelech skipped a puck to Cody Sylvester who directed the puck in the net for the 2-0 advantage at 15:22.
Greenville got back into the game at 2:27 of the third as Swamp Rabbits Captain Frank Hora scored his first of the season, before Atlanta regained a two-goal lead at Eric Neiley scored on a shorthanded breakaway at 4:03. Greenville responded with a Tanner Eberle shorthanded snipe at 15:22 to bring the score line to 3-2. With their net empty, the Swamp Rabbits were denied late chances by the Gladiators, who held on for the victory.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-6-3-0 while the Gladiators improve to 10-6-1-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on December 7, to welcome the Florida Everblades to Greenville at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
