Americans Blown Out By Rapid City

December 3, 2022







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), had a rough outing on Saturday night losing to the Rapid City Rush 8-2 in front of a big crowd of 4,203 at CUTX Event Center.

Rapid City broke open a close game in the final period outscoring the Americans 5-1 on their way for a six-goal victory. Four players for the Rush had two or more points led by forward Matt Marcinew, who had two goals and two assists.

"The effort wasn't good enough," said Americans Assistant Coach Aaron Gens. "We need everyone playing a solid sixty minutes. This was a close game late in the second period. They outplayed us and outworked us in the third period. Not good enough. Period."

Hank Crone and Aidan Brown were the goal scorers for the Americans. Crone scored his eighth of the season, while Brown scored sixth. It was Brown's first with the Americans and his third point in two games since being traded.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Americans, who were swept last weekend in Idaho.

The Americans and Rush wrap up their three-game series tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 pm. The game will be televised on CW 33.

Three Stars:

1. RC - M. Marcinew

2. RC - M. Coatta

3. RC - K. Helgesen

